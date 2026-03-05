TD Securities Issues Positive Forecast for Savaria (TSE:SIS) Stock Price

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at TD Securities from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 17.96% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Savaria from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Savaria from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Savaria from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$27.33.
Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$241.78 million for the quarter. Savaria had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 10.24%. Analysts anticipate that Savaria will post 1.2048518 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Savaria Corporation ( savaria.com ) is a global leader in the accessibility industry. It provides accessibility solutions for the physically challenged to increase their comfort, their mobility and their independence. Its product line is one of the most comprehensive on the market. Savaria designs, manufactures, distributes and installs accessibility equipment, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair lifts and elevators for home and commercial use. It also manufactures and markets a comprehensive selection of pressure management products for the medical market, medical beds for the long-term care market, as well as an extensive line of medical equipment and solutions for the safe handling of patients, including ceiling lifts and slings.
