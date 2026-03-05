Uwharrie Capital (OTCMKTS:UWHR) Trading 0.1% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Uwharrie Capital Corp (OTCMKTS:UWHR – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.76 and last traded at $10.76. 5,258 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the average session volume of 2,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.75.

Uwharrie Capital Trading Up 2.2%

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.46.

About Uwharrie Capital

Uwharrie Capital Corporation (OTCMKTS: UWHR) is a natural‐resources holding company that invests in agricultural real estate, timberland and energy mineral interests. The company’s portfolio is structured to generate diversified cash flows through land leasing, timber harvesting and oil and gas royalty income. Incorporated in North Carolina, Uwharrie Capital aims to preserve capital while creating long‐term value for its shareholders.

The company’s agricultural segment consists of fee‐simple farmland holdings, which it leases to commercial farmers under cash‐rent arrangements.

