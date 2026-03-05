Genpact (NYSE:G) CEO Sells $114,156.00 in Stock

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) CEO Balkrishan Kalra sold 2,800 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $114,156.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 525,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,404,535.39. This trade represents a 0.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Genpact Stock Performance

Genpact stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.71. 1,783,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,254,867. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Genpact Limited has a one year low of $34.79 and a one year high of $52.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.09. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.75.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Genpact has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.010-4.010 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.920-0.930 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Genpact Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Genpact

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Genpact’s payout ratio is 23.96%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in G. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Genpact by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Genpact by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its stake in Genpact by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 11,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in Genpact by 3.7% in the third quarter. OneAscent Investment Solutions LLC now owns 7,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

G has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Genpact from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, December 26th. Susquehanna set a $42.00 price target on Genpact in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Genpact from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.29.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact is a global professional services firm specializing in digitally powered business process management and services. The company partners with clients across industries to design, transform and run key operations, leveraging data analytics, artificial intelligence, automation and domain expertise. Its offerings span finance and accounting, supply chain management, procurement, customer experience, risk and compliance, and other critical business functions.

Founded in 1997 as the business process outsourcing arm of General Electric and originally known as GE Capital International Services, the company rebranded as Genpact in 2005 and completed its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2007 under the ticker symbol “G.” Over time, Genpact has expanded beyond traditional outsourcing to focus on digital transformation and innovation, helping organizations accelerate growth and improve operational efficiency.

Headquartered in New York City, Genpact serves clients in more than 30 countries across North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

