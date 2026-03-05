Sheryl Lynn Kennedy Sells 3,300 Shares of Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 3,300 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $75,867.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,199. This trade represents a 24.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Cogent Communications Trading Down 1.4%

Cogent Communications stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,424,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,131. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.96 and a 1 year high of $72.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.06, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 20th. The technology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $240.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.82 million. Cogent Communications had a negative net margin of 18.67% and a negative return on equity of 842.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.91) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Cogent Communications Dividend Announcement

Cogent Communications News Summary

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.10%.

Here are the key news stories impacting Cogent Communications this week:

Institutional Trading of Cogent Communications

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCOI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,580,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,311,000 after buying an additional 217,450 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 64.9% in the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,603,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,222 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,279,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,892,000 after buying an additional 267,143 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,070,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,632,000 after buying an additional 132,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $30,380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Williams Trading set a $40.00 target price on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Monday, February 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Cogent Communications from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Cogent Communications from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.78.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) is a multinational Internet service provider specializing in high-speed Internet access and data transport services. The company operates one of the largest Tier 1 IP networks in the world, offering wholesale and enterprise customers reliable, low-latency connectivity. Cogent’s core services include dedicated Internet access, Ethernet transport, wavelength services, and MPLS-based IP Virtual Private Networks, all delivered over its privately owned, fiber-optic backbone.

In addition to network connectivity, Cogent provides data center colocation and managed services designed to support businesses with demanding bandwidth and redundancy requirements.

Featured Stories

