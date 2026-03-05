American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI) Plans $0.20 Dividend

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 4th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 0.2011 per share on Monday, March 9th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th.
American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.51. 15,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,890. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.66. American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF has a 1-year low of $46.99 and a 1-year high of $52.04.
American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
Receive News & Ratings for American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.