American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI) Plans $0.20 Dividend

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 4th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 0.2011 per share on Monday, March 9th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th.

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.51. 15,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,890. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.66. American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF has a 1-year low of $46.99 and a 1-year high of $52.04.

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Company Profile

The American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (SDSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a broad portfolio of short-duration fixed income securities. The fund seeks to mitigate the impact of rising interest rates. SDSI was launched on Oct 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

