Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) CEO Charles Youakim Sells 7,185 Shares

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) CEO Charles Youakim sold 7,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.38, for a total transaction of $512,865.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,332,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,278,075.02. This represents a 0.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sezzle Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of SEZL stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.77. 523,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,353. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 8.57. Sezzle Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.86 and a 12-month high of $186.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.25. Sezzle had a net margin of 29.57% and a return on equity of 88.61%. The company had revenue of $129.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.29 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sezzle has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.350-4.700 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sezzle Inc. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SEZL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sezzle in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Sezzle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. UBS Group set a $76.00 price target on shares of Sezzle in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Sezzle in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Sezzle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sezzle

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Sezzle by 818.1% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sezzle during the 4th quarter valued at about $696,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sezzle by 2,161.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 214,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,624,000 after purchasing an additional 205,151 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Sezzle by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sezzle by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 54,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Sezzle Company Profile

Sezzle Inc is a financial technology company specializing in buy now, pay later (BNPL) services that enable consumers to split purchases into interest-free installment payments. By integrating its platform with e-commerce merchants, Sezzle provides shoppers with flexible payment options at checkout while merchants benefit from increased conversion rates and average order values. The company’s technology is designed to offer a seamless user experience, with instant approval decisions and no hidden fees, positions it as a consumer-friendly alternative to traditional credit products.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Sezzle completed its initial public offering on the Nasdaq under the ticker SEZL.

Further Reading

