MDA Space (TSE:MDA) Given New C$50.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

MDA Space (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.84% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of MDA Space from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$32.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Scotiabank increased their price target on MDA Space from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on MDA Space from C$37.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Desjardins increased their target price on MDA Space from C$39.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on MDA Space from C$45.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MDA Space has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$47.43.

Shares of MDA traded down C$2.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$40.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,084,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,213. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.12 and a beta of -0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$34.70 and a 200-day moving average price of C$32.75. MDA Space has a 52-week low of C$20.85 and a 52-week high of C$48.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.55.

MDA Space (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$499.10 million during the quarter. MDA Space had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 8.76%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MDA Space will post 0.9605084 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Carter Risley sold 75,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.17, for a total value of C$2,056,769.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 313,710 shares in the company, valued at C$8,523,500.70. The trade was a 19.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDA Space Ltd, formerly MDA Ltd, is a global space company. The Company is a robotics, satellite systems and Geo intelligence provider. It provides communications satellites and earth and space observation. It is also involved in space exploration and infrastructure. Its software, AURORA, is a digital satellite product line providing critical new solutions to operators. AURORA technology enables constellations to extend communication networks to every corner of the globe with digital automation, and robotics.

