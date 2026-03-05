Ocean Park High Income ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:DUKH)

Ocean Park High Income ETF (NASDAQ:DUKH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 4th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0886 per share on Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th.

Ocean Park High Income ETF Price Performance

DUKH stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.24. 52,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,176. Ocean Park High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $23.36 and a 12-month high of $25.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.51 and its 200 day moving average is $24.49. The company has a market cap of $9.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.30.

Get Ocean Park High Income ETF alerts:

Ocean Park High Income ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The Ocean Park High Income ETF (DUKH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that tactically allocates assets across high-yield fixed income ETFs that are unconstrained by maturity or geography. The fund seeks to provide total return while mitigating downside risk. DUKH was launched on Jul 10, 2024 and is issued by Ocean Park.

Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Park High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Park High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.