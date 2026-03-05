Ocean Park High Income ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:DUKH)

Ocean Park High Income ETF (NASDAQ:DUKH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 4th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0886 per share on Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th.
Ocean Park High Income ETF Price Performance
DUKH stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.24. 52,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,176. Ocean Park High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $23.36 and a 12-month high of $25.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.51 and its 200 day moving average is $24.49. The company has a market cap of $9.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.30.
Ocean Park High Income ETF Company Profile
