iShares iBonds Mar 2020 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDC) Trading 0.1% Higher – Should You Buy?

iShares iBonds Mar 2020 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDC – Get Free Report) were up 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.04 and last traded at $26.02. Approximately 22,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 22,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.
iShares iBonds Mar 2020 Term Corporate ETF Stock Up 0.1%
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.02.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares iBonds Mar 2020 Term Corporate ETF
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Mar 2020 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Mar 2020 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.