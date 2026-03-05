Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) Director Sells $375,244.66 in Stock

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) Director Paul Paradis sold 5,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.38, for a total value of $375,244.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 482,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,441,206.90. The trade was a 1.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Paul Paradis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 26th, Paul Paradis sold 26,400 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total value of $2,156,616.00.

NASDAQ SEZL traded up $0.80 on Thursday, reaching $75.77. 523,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 852,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.80. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 8.57. Sezzle Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.86 and a 12 month high of $186.74.

Sezzle ( NASDAQ:SEZL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $129.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.29 million. Sezzle had a return on equity of 88.61% and a net margin of 29.57%.The business’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sezzle has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.350-4.700 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sezzle Inc. will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Sezzle in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in Sezzle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Sezzle by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Sezzle in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sezzle in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 2.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sezzle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. UBS Group set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Sezzle in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Sezzle from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Sezzle in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Sezzle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sezzle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

Sezzle Inc is a financial technology company specializing in buy now, pay later (BNPL) services that enable consumers to split purchases into interest-free installment payments. By integrating its platform with e-commerce merchants, Sezzle provides shoppers with flexible payment options at checkout while merchants benefit from increased conversion rates and average order values. The company’s technology is designed to offer a seamless user experience, with instant approval decisions and no hidden fees, positions it as a consumer-friendly alternative to traditional credit products.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Sezzle completed its initial public offering on the Nasdaq under the ticker SEZL.

