Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Boosts Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target to C$142.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$140.00 to C$142.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.45% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$141.00 to C$147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$139.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$132.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$138.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$138.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$139.67.

TSE TD traded down C$2.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$132.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,579,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,505,681. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$130.77 and its 200 day moving average is C$119.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$221.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.00. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of C$78.06 and a twelve month high of C$136.49.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported C$2.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$16.63 billion for the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 19.11%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.2160149 earnings per share for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion is one of Canada’s two largest banks and operates three business segments: Canadian retail banking, U.S. retail banking, and wholesale banking. The bank’s U.S. operations span from Maine to Florida, with a strong presence in the Northeast. It also has a 13% ownership stake in Charles Schwab.

