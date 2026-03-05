Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Boosts Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target to C$142.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$140.00 to C$142.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.45% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$141.00 to C$147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$139.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$132.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$138.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$138.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$139.67.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TD
Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance
Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported C$2.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$16.63 billion for the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 19.11%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.2160149 earnings per share for the current year.
About Toronto-Dominion Bank
Toronto-Dominion is one of Canada’s two largest banks and operates three business segments: Canadian retail banking, U.S. retail banking, and wholesale banking. The bank’s U.S. operations span from Maine to Florida, with a strong presence in the Northeast. It also has a 13% ownership stake in Charles Schwab.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Toronto-Dominion Bank
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.