Short Interest in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Drops By 15.8%

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 10,875,549 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the January 29th total of 12,909,751 shares. Approximately 14.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,488,838 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

B&G Foods stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.61. 1,500,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,232,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 3.20. B&G Foods has a one year low of $3.67 and a one year high of $8.06. The stock has a market cap of $448.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.55.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The company had revenue of $539.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.50 million. B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a positive return on equity of 8.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that B&G Foods will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.5%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is -140.74%.

Several research analysts recently commented on BGS shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Monday, December 29th. Evercore set a $5.00 price target on B&G Foods in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on B&G Foods from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “sell” rating on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $4.70.

Positive Sentiment: Company raised FY‑2026 EPS guidance to $0.55–$0.65 (above consensus $0.51), signaling improving profitability expectations; management also reiterated a program to reshape the portfolio. Business Wire: Financial Results

Company raised FY‑2026 EPS guidance to $0.55–$0.65 (above consensus $0.51), signaling improving profitability expectations; management also reiterated a program to reshape the portfolio. Positive Sentiment: B&G announced a $0.19 quarterly dividend (ex‑dividend March 31) that implies a very high yield (~12.9%) — supportive for income-focused holders.

B&G announced a $0.19 quarterly dividend (ex‑dividend March 31) that implies a very high yield (~12.9%) — supportive for income-focused holders. Positive Sentiment: Company outlined a 2026 sales target (~$1.655B–$1.695B) and management pointed to improving core trends, which investors may view as a sign the portfolio transformation is working. Seeking Alpha: Sales Target

Company outlined a 2026 sales target (~$1.655B–$1.695B) and management pointed to improving core trends, which investors may view as a sign the portfolio transformation is working. Positive Sentiment: Reported Q4 results included sales roughly in line/above estimates and expanded margins on a year-over-year basis, which supports the company’s EPS guidance. Yahoo Finance: Q4 Sales Beat

Reported Q4 results included sales roughly in line/above estimates and expanded margins on a year-over-year basis, which supports the company’s EPS guidance. Neutral Sentiment: Barclays raised its price target from $4.00 to $5.00 but kept an “equal weight” rating — a technical upgrade on target but still cautious. Benzinga: Barclays Update

Barclays raised its price target from $4.00 to $5.00 but kept an “equal weight” rating — a technical upgrade on target but still cautious. Neutral Sentiment: RBC issued a hold (“HOLD”) note and the name attracted attention during NYSE index rotation — items that can increase short‑term volatility without changing fundamentals. Globe & Mail: RBC Hold

RBC issued a hold (“HOLD”) note and the name attracted attention during NYSE index rotation — items that can increase short‑term volatility without changing fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Revenue trends are soft: Q4 sales were down ~2.2% y/y (impacted by divestitures) and the company’s revenue guidance (~$1.7B) is below street expectations (~$1.8B), a near‑term headwind for top‑line momentum. Business Wire: Q4 & Guidance

Revenue trends are soft: Q4 sales were down ~2.2% y/y (impacted by divestitures) and the company’s revenue guidance (~$1.7B) is below street expectations (~$1.8B), a near‑term headwind for top‑line momentum. Negative Sentiment: Some outlets highlighted weak GAAP operating results and cash flow (reports of operating profit declines, a GAAP net loss and cash used in operations), which helps explain selling pressure despite adjusted‑metric improvement. Quiver Quant: Q4 Earnings Reaction

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 502.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 6,207 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in B&G Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in B&G Foods by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in B&G Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in B&G Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 66.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

B&G Foods, Inc is a packaged foods holding company that develops, markets and distributes a diversified portfolio of branded shelf-stable and frozen food products. Headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey, the company serves retail and foodservice customers across the United States and Canada. Through its network of manufacturing facilities, third-party co-packers and distribution partners, B&G Foods supplies grocery chains, mass merchandisers, club stores and e-commerce platforms.

The company’s product portfolio spans multiple categories, including vegetables, beans, soups, sauces and condiments, snacks, cereals and refrigerated or frozen offerings.

