Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Shares of Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 294,175 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 237% from the previous session’s volume of 87,342 shares.The stock last traded at $57.6250 and had previously closed at $59.81.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PRYMY shares. Berenberg Bank cut Prysmian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Prysmian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Zacks Research raised shares of Prysmian to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prysmian in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.37. The company has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.61.

Prysmian Group is a leading global manufacturer of cables and systems for energy and telecoms, operating under the OTCMKTS ticker PRYMY. The company specializes in the design, production and distribution of high-technology cables that deliver power and data in a broad range of applications, from high-voltage subsea transmission to fiber-optic networks for telecommunications. Its core mission is to enable efficient energy transmission and advanced digital connectivity for utilities, industrial and infrastructure customers worldwide.

The group’s product portfolio spans power cables for high-voltage and extra-high-voltage transmission, medium- and low-voltage distribution cables, flexible industrial cables, and specialty cables for renewable energy installations.

