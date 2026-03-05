Reviewing ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS (NYSE:ESP) & Linkers Industries (NASDAQ:LNKS)

Linkers Industries (NASDAQ:LNKS – Get Free Report) and ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS (NYSE:ESP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap manufacturing companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Linkers Industries has a beta of 2.16, meaning that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Linkers Industries and ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Linkers Industries N/A N/A N/A ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Linkers Industries 1 0 0 0 1.00 ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS 0 0 0 1 4.00

Valuation and Earnings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Linkers Industries and ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

This table compares Linkers Industries and ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Linkers Industries $22.42 million 0.65 -$1.17 million N/A N/A ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS $41.13 million 3.89 $10.15 million $3.43 15.77

ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS has higher revenue and earnings than Linkers Industries.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.7% of ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS beats Linkers Industries on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Linkers Industries

Linkers Industries Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the business of manufacturing, supplying, and selling connectors, assemblies, wire, and cable harnesses. It operates through the following geographical segments: Thailand, Malaysia, Switzerland, the United States of America, and Others. The company was founded on December 8, 2022 and is headquartered in Sungai Petani, Malaysia.

About ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company’s principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications. It also provides various services comprising design and development to specification, build to print, design services, design studies, environmental testing services, metal fabrication, painting services, and development of automatic testing equipment. In addition, the company produces individual components, such as inductors, printed circuit boards, wires, and tests items. It serves industrial manufacturers and defense companies, the government of the United States, foreign governments, and foreign electronic equipment companies through its direct sales organization and outside sales representatives. The company was incorporated in 1928 and is based in Saratoga Springs, New York.

