ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Trading Down 9.6% – Here’s Why

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 9.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $46.76 and last traded at $46.82. 669,758 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 1,616,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.82.
A number of equities analysts have commented on ACMR shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ACM Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of ACM Research in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research raised ACM Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded ACM Research from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in ACM Research by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of ACM Research by 206.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in ACM Research by 78.9% in the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.
ACM Research, Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) designs, develops and markets wet processing equipment for the semiconductor industry. The company focuses on advanced wafer cleaning technologies that address critical contamination-control requirements for logic, memory and advanced packaging applications. Since its founding in 2003, ACM Research has engineered modular platform tools that can be configured for a range of spin, scrub and batch cleaning processes.
Its product portfolio encompasses single-wafer spin cleaning systems featuring high-purity megasonic capabilities, dynamic chemical scrubbing modules for post-CMP residue removal and batch-process cleaning equipment designed for high-throughput production environments.
