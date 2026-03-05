PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $991.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.00%.

PagSeguro Digital Price Performance

NYSE:PAGS traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,267,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,067,455. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.38. PagSeguro Digital has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $12.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.57 and its 200-day moving average is $9.91.

PagSeguro Digital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 28th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 28th. PagSeguro Digital’s payout ratio is presently 10.85%.

Institutional Trading of PagSeguro Digital

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 93.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PAGS. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.86.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is a Brazil-based financial technology company that specializes in digital payment solutions for merchants and consumers. Through its online platform and a suite of physical point-of-sale devices, the company enables businesses of all sizes to accept credit and debit cards, process e-commerce transactions, and manage payments via QR codes and digital wallets. In addition to payment acceptance, PagSeguro offers prepaid accounts, funds transfers, and working-capital credit lines designed to support small and medium-sized enterprises.

The company’s product portfolio includes portable card readers, countertop terminals, and mobile point-of-sale devices that connect via Bluetooth or cellular networks.

