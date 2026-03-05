Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.15), FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $481.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.30 million. Distribution Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 10.79%.
- DSG reported full-year revenue of $1.98 billion (up 9.8%) and strong cash from operations of $84 million, but adjusted EBITDA of $175 million (8.9%) and Q4 margins (7.4%) fell short of expectations.
- Management made significant, company-wide investments in leadership, technology (AI/ERP consolidation) and selling capabilities—including key hires at Lawson and a new head of M&A—positioning the company for longer-term margin and growth improvements despite near-term cost drag.
- Gexpro Services was a standout, growing to about $497 million with organic ADS up ~12.3% and EBITDA margin expanding to 12.8%, and management views it as a primary growth/margin lever going forward.
- Lawson and the TestEquity Group experienced margin compression from sales-mix shifts, higher healthcare and bad-debt costs, and transitional leadership/sales-force changes, with Lawson’s core local accounts still being re-lifted and TestEquity executing a J‑curve recovery plan.
- Near-term outlook expects Q1 margin pressure as investments are digested, but management expects margin re-leveraging into Q2–Q3, plans continued tuck-in M&A, ~ $25–30M CapEx for 2026, and has ~ $33M remaining on its buyback authorization.
Distribution Solutions Group Stock Down 22.5%
Shares of DSGR traded down $6.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.04. The stock had a trading volume of 110,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,809. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.36. Distribution Solutions Group has a 12 month low of $21.27 and a 12 month high of $33.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.17 and a beta of 0.51.
Distribution Solutions Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, November 17th that permits the company to buyback $30.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Distribution Solutions Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Distribution Solutions Group in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.
Distribution Solutions Group, Inc, a specialty distribution company, engages in the provision of value-added distribution solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. The company provides its solutions to the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO); original equipment manufacturer (OEM); and industrial technology markets. It operates through three segments: Lawson, Gexpro Services, and TestEquity. The Lawson segment distributes of specialty products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government MRO market.
