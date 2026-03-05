Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Insider John Davis Sells 4,573 Shares of Stock

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) insider John Davis sold 4,573 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $172,767.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 230,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,397.32. This represents a 1.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Artivion Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:AORT traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.90. The stock had a trading volume of 24,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,237. Artivion, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.97 and a 1 year high of $48.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.42 and its 200-day moving average is $42.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.51 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $118.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.42 million. Artivion had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 7.43%. Artivion’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Artivion

Management will present at the Oppenheimer 36th Annual Healthcare MedTech & Services Conference (virtual fireside chat) — a near‑term opportunity for management to update guidance, commercialization progress or product milestones that could re‑ignite buy‑side interest.

Recent quarter (Feb. 12) beat EPS and revenue estimates and showed ~19% YoY revenue growth — supports the growth story and underpins analyst conviction.

Large institutional buyers have been increasing exposure (notably Invesco's sizable Q4 add and other funds raising positions), which can provide steadier bid support and signal professional investor confidence.

Analyst coverage remains constructive overall (consensus "Moderate Buy", average target ≈ $49) — helpful for demand but much of this view appears priced in.

Media pieces highlight portfolio expansion and relative EPS performance on the NYSE Composite; these bolster narrative but are not immediate catalysts on their own.

A cluster of senior insider sales from March 2–4 (including CEO James Mackin, EVP Lance Berry, multiple SVPs and the CAO) — markets often treat concentrated insider selling as a near‑term negative signal even though insiders retain large stakes; monitor whether additional sales or explanations (planned sales, tax/liquidity needs) surface.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Here are the key news stories impacting Artivion this week:

AORT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Artivion in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Artivion from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Artivion from a “sell (d)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Citizens Jmp lifted their price target on shares of Artivion from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Artivion in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.97.

Institutional Trading of Artivion

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AORT. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Artivion during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Artivion by 402.3% in the third quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Artivion by 148.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas grew its holdings in shares of Artivion by 163.5% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Artivion in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

About Artivion

(Get Free Report)

Artivion, Inc (NYSE: AORT) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and markets implantable tissue products and surgical devices for cardiac and vascular surgery. The company’s portfolio includes biologic implants derived from human and animal tissue, such as allografts and xenografts, as well as synthetic scaffolds and surgical adhesives. These products are designed to repair, reinforce or replace damaged cardiovascular and thoracic tissues during procedures such as aortic repair, heart valve surgery and vascular reconstruction.

Originally founded in 1984 under the name CryoLife, the company rebranded as Artivion in early 2022 to reflect its broader mission in cardiovascular innovation.

Featured Stories

