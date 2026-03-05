Optimism Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $270.51 Million (OP)

Optimism (OP) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. In the last seven days, Optimism has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Optimism has a market cap of $270.51 million and approximately $89.63 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Optimism token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000175 BTC on major exchanges.

Optimism Token Profile

Optimism launched on November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,117,847,344 tokens. Optimism’s official website is www.optimism.io. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimism and its Facebook page is accessible here. Optimism’s official message board is optimism.mirror.xyz.

Optimism Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “What is Optimism (OP)? Optimism (OP) is a layer-two platform built on top of the Ethereum blockchain that aims to improve the scalability and accessibility of decentralized applications (dApps). It does this by using a technique called “optimistic rollups,” which allow dApps to offload some of their computation and data storage onto a separate layer, while still remaining secure and decentralized. This technique enables low-cost, near-instantaneous Ethereum transactions by batching multiple transactions into one and settling them on the Optimism layer, with the data fed back to the main Ethereum network. Optimism was introduced in June 2019, with a testnet released in October 2019 and an alpha mainnet launched in January 2021. In October 2021, Optimism launched a network compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine. What is OP used for? OP is used to develop and deploy dApps that can take advantage of the scalability and accessibility benefits offered by optimistic rollups. These dApps could be used for a variety of purposes, including financial applications, social networks, games, and more. Who created Optimism (OP)? Optimism (OP) was created by a team of blockchain developers and researchers, including Ethan Frey and James Ray. The team is based in the United States and is funded by a number of venture capital firms and individual investors. Discord, Github, Twitch, MediumWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Optimism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Optimism should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Optimism using one of the exchanges listed above.

