Optimism Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $270.51 Million (OP)

Optimism (OP) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. In the last seven days, Optimism has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Optimism has a market cap of $270.51 million and approximately $89.63 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Optimism token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000175 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,885.49 or 0.99029434 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,556.82 or 0.99552016 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Optimism Token Profile
Optimism launched on November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,117,847,344 tokens. Optimism’s official website is www.optimism.io. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimism and its Facebook page is accessible here. Optimism’s official message board is optimism.mirror.xyz.
Optimism Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Optimism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Optimism should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Optimism using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Optimism Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Optimism and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.