Hyperliquid Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $10.64 Billion (HYPE)

Hyperliquid (HYPE) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 5th. During the last seven days, Hyperliquid has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Hyperliquid token can now be purchased for about $31.87 or 0.00043733 BTC on exchanges. Hyperliquid has a total market capitalization of $10.64 billion and $268.33 million worth of Hyperliquid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72,885.49 or 0.99029434 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,556.82 or 0.99552016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Hyperliquid

Hyperliquid’s total supply is 957,515,056 tokens and its circulating supply is 333,931,719 tokens. Hyperliquid’s official Twitter account is @hyperliquidx. Hyperliquid’s official website is hyperliquid.xyz.

Hyperliquid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperliquid (HYPE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Hyperliquid platform. Hyperliquid has a current supply of 957,527,115.62387282 with 257,777,117.3813761 in circulation. The last known price of Hyperliquid is 31.53378477 USD and is up 1.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 243 active market(s) with $312,298,373.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hyperliquid.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperliquid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyperliquid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyperliquid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

