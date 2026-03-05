Oppenheimer Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock Price

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 40.70% from the stock’s current price.

OKTA has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Okta from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Okta from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA traded up $6.44 on Thursday, reaching $78.18. 5,624,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,160,438. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.51. Okta has a 52 week low of $68.77 and a 52 week high of $127.57.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $761.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.87 million. Okta had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 6.87%.Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Okta has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.740-3.820 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.840-0.860 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Okta will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, January 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 11,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $1,026,574.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Robert Kelleher sold 8,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $754,890.30. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,080.54. This represents a 42.63% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,245 shares of company stock valued at $3,385,624. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the second quarter worth $211,923,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Okta by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,030,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,051 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Okta by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,067,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,962 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Okta by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,803,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Okta by 276.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,403,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc is a publicly traded provider of identity and access management solutions, headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 2009 by Todd McKinnon and Frederic Kerrest, the company completed its initial public offering in April 2017. Under the leadership of McKinnon as chief executive officer and Kerrest as chief operating officer, Okta has grown into a leading vendor in the cybersecurity space, focusing on secure user authentication, single sign-on and lifecycle management for digital identities.

At the core of Okta’s offering is the Okta Identity Cloud, a suite of cloud-native services that enable organizations to manage user access across web and mobile applications, on-premises systems and APIs.

