Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 257,969 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the January 29th total of 213,710 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 69,795 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 69,795 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AOMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in a report on Monday, December 29th. JonesTrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from $10.00 to $9.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Angel Oak Mortgage REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.08.

Institutional Trading of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Ground Capital increased its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 94.4% during the third quarter. North Ground Capital now owns 388,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 188,836 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 19,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 43.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 91,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 27,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 21.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

AOMR stock remained flat at $8.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,507. The company has a market capitalization of $215.22 million, a P/E ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.36. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $10.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.85 and its 200 day moving average is $9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 6.83 and a quick ratio of 6.83.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $16.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.33 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Angel Oak Mortgage REIT will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.8%. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.72%.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Company Profile

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc (NYSE: AOMR) is a real estate investment trust that specializes in a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets. The company primarily invests in non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), residential whole loans and credit risk transfer securities issued by government-sponsored enterprises. By focusing on these structured credit instruments, Angel Oak Mortgage REIT seeks to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns through a combination of net interest income and potential capital appreciation.

The firm employs leverage through repurchase financing facilities and actively manages duration and credit exposure to adapt to changing market conditions.

