CF Industries Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 7,524 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 148% compared to the typical volume of 3,032 call options.

CF Industries Stock Performance

CF Industries stock traded up $5.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $110.37. The company had a trading volume of 5,402,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,681,127. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.98 and a 200 day moving average of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.68. CF Industries has a one year low of $67.34 and a one year high of $113.77.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 20.54%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CF Industries will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CF. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.87.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 3,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $311,855.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 87,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,522,517. This represents a 3.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CF Industries

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 3.1% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in CF Industries by 161.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 7,324 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 14,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 141.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products for agricultural and industrial customers. The company specializes in the production of ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate (UAN), nitric acid and ammonium nitrate, which serve as key inputs for fertilizer blends, industrial chemicals and other downstream applications.

Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, CF Industries operates production facilities and distribution terminals across North America and the United Kingdom.

