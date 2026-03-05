Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Benchmark Analyst Says

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $112.00 to $124.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen upgraded Expand Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Expand Energy from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $123.00 price target on Expand Energy in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Expand Energy from $126.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Expand Energy from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expand Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.38.

Expand Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ EXE traded up $1.04 on Thursday, hitting $106.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,423,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,769,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.43. The company has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.47. Expand Energy has a 12-month low of $91.01 and a 12-month high of $126.62.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. Expand Energy had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Expand Energy will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in Expand Energy by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expand Energy by 350.9% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Expand Energy by 255.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Expand Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in Expand Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expand Energy Company Profile

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

