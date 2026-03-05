Mogo (TSE:MOGO) Stock Price Up 5% – What’s Next?

Mogo Inc. (TSE:MOGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.48 and last traded at C$1.46. Approximately 34,936 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 71,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.39.

Mogo Stock Up 5.0%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.06, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of C$34.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 3.34.

Mogo Company Profile

Mogo, one of Canada’s leading digital finance companies, is empowering its members with simple digital solutions to help them build wealth and achieve financial freedom. Mogo’s trade app, MogoTrade, offers commission-free stock trading that helps users make a positive impact with every investment and together with Moka, Mogo’s wholly-owned subsidiary bringing automated, fully-managed flat-fee investing to Canadians, forms the heart of Mogo’s digital wealth platform. Mogo also offers digital loans and mortgages.

