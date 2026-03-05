Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP) Shares Up 4% – Time to Buy?

Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP)’s stock price rose 4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $135.96 and last traded at $134.79. Approximately 13,050,527 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 13,145,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.65.

Key Headlines Impacting Shopify

Here are the key news stories impacting Shopify this week:

Get Shopify alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on SHOP. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, December 29th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $165.00 target price on shares of Shopify and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. TD Securities raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Arete Research set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.64.

Shopify Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $175.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 2.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.18.

Institutional Trading of Shopify

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bayban purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. SHP Wealth Management bought a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 47,359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

(Get Free Report)

Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.

Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.