Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP) Shares Up 4% – Time to Buy?

Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP)’s stock price rose 4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $135.96 and last traded at $134.79. Approximately 13,050,527 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 13,145,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.65.
Key Headlines Impacting Shopify
Here are the key news stories impacting Shopify this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and bullish research — several recent upgrades raised ratings/targets and one upgrade explicitly calls Shopify an “AI winner,” supporting renewed buy-side interest. Shopify: An AI Winner Not A Loser (Rating Upgrade)
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and upbeat Q1 guidance — Shopify reported strong Q4 revenue growth (~31% YoY) and guided Q1 revenue growth in the low-30s, signaling continued top-line momentum that underpins the rally. Shopify: An AI Winner Not A Loser (Rating Upgrade)
- Positive Sentiment: Capital return program lifts sentiment — a board‑authorized share repurchase program (up to $2B) and recent analyst price-target increases have bolstered investor confidence and likely fueled near-term buying. Shopify jumps as recent analyst upgrades and buyback plan bolster sentiment
- Positive Sentiment: AI product traction and “Rule of 47.3%” metric — deepening AI features (Sidekick, Agentic Commerce, UCP) and strong Rule-of-47 performance are cited as evidence Shopify can monetize and scale its commerce SaaS moat. That narrative supports higher revenue/take-rate expectations. Shopify’s Rule Of 47.3% And Leading SaaS Position Doesn’t Come Cheap
- Positive Sentiment: Market-share and ecosystem wins — coverage highlights U.S. e-commerce share gains and broader merchant adoption as Shopify rolls out AI tools across storefront, marketing and operations. Those market-share gains can support longer-term revenue expansion. Shopify AI Push And Market Share Gains Test Investor Confidence
- Neutral Sentiment: Third-party ecosystem activity — Dotdigital’s acquisition of Alia (a Shopify-focused list-growth/email/SMS tool) signals healthy partner activity around Shopify merchants, which is supportive but an indirect catalyst. Dotdigital Group plc acquires Alia Software Inc. to power smarter audience growth and accelerate Shopify expansion
- Neutral Sentiment: Investor presentations and institutional interest — Shopify’s Morgan Stanley TMT presentation and mentions in fund letters reiterate the strategy but are informational rather than fresh catalysts. Shopify Inc. (SHOP) Presents at Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference 2026 Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Margin and FCF pressure concerns — analysts note gross-margin headwinds from changing business mix and near-term free-cash-flow margin contraction, which could cap multiple expansion despite revenue strength. Shopify: An AI Winner Not A Loser (Rating Upgrade)
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently commented on SHOP. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, December 29th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $165.00 target price on shares of Shopify and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. TD Securities raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Arete Research set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.64.
Shopify Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $175.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 2.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.18.
Institutional Trading of Shopify
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bayban purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. SHP Wealth Management bought a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 47,359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.
About Shopify
Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.
Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Shopify
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.