Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Trading 1.8% Higher – Here’s Why

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.28 and last traded at $15.19. 27,562,428 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 30,712,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.92.

Key Rivian Automotive News

Here are the key news stories impacting Rivian Automotive this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Friday, February 13th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Zacks Research raised shares of Rivian Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Rivian Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and seven have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.86.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.73 and its 200-day moving average is $15.63.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 65.05% and a negative net margin of 67.68%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 27,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $455,834.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 680,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,438,044.80. This trade represents a 3.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Krawiec sold 3,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $71,089.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 29,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,422.90. This represents a 11.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 135,488 shares of company stock worth $2,413,967 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 894.2% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,551 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,737 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 315.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc is an American automotive technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of electric vehicles. The company is best known for its all-electric R1 platform, which underpins the R1T pickup truck and R1S sport utility vehicle. In addition to consumer products, Rivian has secured a significant commercial contract to produce electric delivery vans for a leading e-commerce provider, underscoring its capability to serve both retail and fleet customers.

Founded in 2009 by engineer and entrepreneur Robert “RJ” Scaringe, Rivian has grown from a research-focused startup into a publicly traded corporation.

