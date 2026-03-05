Legato Capital Management LLC Has $556,000 Stock Holdings in Harmonic Inc. $HLIT

Legato Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) by 49.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,587 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 52,476 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 0.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,779,080 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,321,000 after acquiring an additional 20,774 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Harmonic by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,925,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,431 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Harmonic by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,371,746 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,990,000 after purchasing an additional 371,302 shares in the last quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 1,247,093 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,695,000 after buying an additional 125,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,152,220 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,912,000 after buying an additional 14,240 shares in the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HLIT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Northland Securities set a $14.00 target price on Harmonic in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

HLIT stock opened at $10.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.04. Harmonic Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $12.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of ($53.02) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.98 million. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 7.59%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Harmonic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.460-0.630 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.110-0.120 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David Krall bought 47,528 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,044.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 223,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,342,812.50. This represents a 27.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 23,835 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $248,122.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 149,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,557,023.70. This trade represents a 13.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) is a leading provider of video delivery infrastructure that enables service providers, broadcasters and content owners to capture, process and distribute high‐quality video across broadcast, cable, satellite and IP networks. The company’s portfolio spans real‐time video compression solutions, including encoders and transcoders, as well as storage and server products designed for live production, playout and streaming on any device.

Harmonic’s product lines include cable edge QAM modules and set‐top video processing platforms for traditional pay‐TV operators, alongside cloud‐native software for over‐the‐top (OTT) delivery, origin servers and content delivery network (CDN) services.

