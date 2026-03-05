Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in Toll Brothers Inc. $TOL

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,901,015 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 39,987 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.01% of Toll Brothers worth $400,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the third quarter worth $5,407,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 93.7% during the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 27,234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 13,175 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 226,911 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,345,000 after acquiring an additional 22,687 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the third quarter worth $6,929,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,514,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

NYSE TOL opened at $153.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.17. Toll Brothers Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.67 and a fifty-two week high of $168.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.45.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 12.26%.The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 9th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

Truist initiated coverage with a "Buy" rating and a $190 price target (~24% upside from current levels), providing a near-term bullish analyst catalyst.

Toll Brothers announced a new luxury community "Toll Brothers at Oakhill Reserve" near Tomball/Houston — expansion into high-demand Texas markets supports future lot sales and revenue visibility.

Grand opening of "Regency at Rockhill Ridge" (55+ active-adult community) in Sellersville, PA — diversifies product mix into active-adult segment and can accelerate closings in a stable demographic.

Grand opening of Toll Brothers at Quail Ridge in Ridgefield, WA — first community in that market increases local brand presence and sell-through opportunities.

Marketing/sales update: Toll Brothers announced final opportunities at the Mira Vista townhome community in San Diego — signaling tight inventory at that project and potential near-term closings.

Zacks raised several medium‑to‑longer‑term EPS estimates (notably FY2027 and FY2028 upgrades and some quarterly uplifts), which supports longer‑term earnings trajectory assumptions.

Seeking Alpha published a cautious piece noting there's "not enough conviction" to upgrade to a buy — useful for investor sentiment but not a direct operational update.

Zacks also issued a number of near‑term cuts (lowered Q1 2028, Q2 2026, Q2 2027 and some 2026/2027 quarter estimates) and maintains a "Hold" stance — the mixed revisions add uncertainty to short‑term earnings expectations.

Macro headwinds: Barron's highlights rising mortgage rates and weaker pending/closed sales data, which weigh on builder stocks broadly and could pressure Toll Brothers' demand and pricing if rates remain elevated.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TOL. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $181.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total value of $581,586.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 118,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,407,982.40. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 45,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.42, for a total value of $7,237,508.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 321,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,535,887.52. This represents a 12.31% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc is a publicly traded homebuilding company that focuses on designing and constructing luxury residential properties. The company’s core business encompasses a broad range of housing products, including custom single-family homes, upscale condominium communities and rental apartment ventures. Toll Brothers emphasizes high-end finishes and architectural craftsmanship, positioning itself in the premium segment of the U.S. housing market.

In addition to traditional homebuilding, Toll Brothers operates specialized divisions to address evolving consumer preferences.

