Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,668,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,756 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $539,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in Elevance Health by 4.4% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 1.8% in the third quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 1.1% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 66.7% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $394.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $414.00 to $396.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $424.00 to $391.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.55.

Elevance Health Stock Up 2.6%

ELV opened at $291.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $346.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $335.49. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.71 and a twelve month high of $458.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.52 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.84 EPS. Elevance Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 25.500- EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.23%.

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc (NYSE: ELV) is a large U.S.-based health benefits company that provides a broad range of health insurance products and related services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, the company rebranded from Anthem, Inc to Elevance Health in 2022 while continuing to operate consumer-facing health plans under established state and national brands. Gail Boudreaux serves as chief executive officer and president, leading the company’s strategic focus on integrated health care and benefit delivery.

Elevance’s core activities include offering medical and specialty health plans for individuals, employers and government programs, including Medicare and Medicaid managed-care products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.