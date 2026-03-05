PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) Receives $47.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research decreased their price target on PAR Technology from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Monday, December 29th. Stephens lowered their target price on PAR Technology from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $40.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on PAR

PAR Technology News Roundup

Positive Sentiment: Voss Capital (owns ~13.2% of PAR) issued an open letter urging the Board to immediately explore a full range of strategic alternatives, indicating potential for a sale, buyout or other value-maximizing actions that often lift shares. Read More.

Voss Capital (owns ~13.2% of PAR) issued an open letter urging the Board to immediately explore a full range of strategic alternatives, indicating potential for a sale, buyout or other value-maximizing actions that often lift shares. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Unusual options flow: traders bought ~6,188 PAR call contracts (≈525% above typical daily call volume), suggesting short-term bullish positioning by options players that can amplify upside moves. (no external link)

Unusual options flow: traders bought ~6,188 PAR call contracts (≈525% above typical daily call volume), suggesting short-term bullish positioning by options players that can amplify upside moves. (no external link) Positive Sentiment: Product launch: PAR announced PAR Retail Drive™ AI, an AI-powered suite aimed at convenience and fuel retailers, which could expand addressable market and monetization if adoption accelerates. Read More.

Product launch: PAR announced PAR Retail Drive™ AI, an AI-powered suite aimed at convenience and fuel retailers, which could expand addressable market and monetization if adoption accelerates. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Investor outreach/visibility: PAR presented at the Morgan Stanley TMT conference (transcript available), which raises visibility with institutional investors but is neutral until it translates into orders or partnerships. Read More.

Investor outreach/visibility: PAR presented at the Morgan Stanley TMT conference (transcript available), which raises visibility with institutional investors but is neutral until it translates into orders or partnerships. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Goldman Sachs cut its price target from $40 to $18 and set a “neutral” rating, signaling reduced analyst conviction and pressuring sentiment; lower targets can trigger selling or limit buying. Read More.

Goldman Sachs cut its price target from $40 to $18 and set a “neutral” rating, signaling reduced analyst conviction and pressuring sentiment; lower targets can trigger selling or limit buying. Read More. Negative Sentiment: An analyst downgrade pushed PAR to a new 12-month low, reflecting heightened downside pressure and reinforcing negative momentum among some investors. Read More.

An analyst downgrade pushed PAR to a new 12-month low, reflecting heightened downside pressure and reinforcing negative momentum among some investors. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Market skepticism about AI-driven execution and margin improvement is being debated in commentary (e.g., Seeking Alpha piece on AI concerns), which could cap enthusiasm until tangible results appear. Read More.

Insider Buying and Selling

Here are the key news stories impacting PAR Technology this week:

In related news, major shareholder Voss Capital, Lp acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.56 per share, for a total transaction of $864,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,613,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,896,314.88. The trade was a 0.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bryan A. Menar sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $230,945.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 71,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,719.93. This represents a 8.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have purchased 196,035 shares of company stock valued at $7,103,730 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PAR Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MidFirst Bank purchased a new stake in PAR Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,916,459 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $214,650,000 after acquiring an additional 201,782 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 6,519 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 76,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 33,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in PAR Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000.

PAR Technology Stock Up 6.6%

PAR Technology stock opened at $18.68 on Monday. PAR Technology has a 52 week low of $15.44 and a 52 week high of $72.15. The stock has a market cap of $768.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.16. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 18.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $120.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.39 million. PAR Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PAR Technology will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PAR Technology

(Get Free Report)

PAR Technology Corp is a provider of enterprise software and hardware solutions for the hospitality, foodservice and retail industries. The company’s platforms are designed to streamline front- and back-of-house operations, covering point-of-sale (POS) systems, kitchen display and dispatch, inventory and labor management, and reporting tools. PAR’s integrated approach enables operators of full-service restaurants, quick-service chains, bars, hotels, casinos and retail outlets to centralize data and automate workflows across multiple sites.

Key offerings include PAR Brink, a cloud-native POS application that supports touchscreen, mobile and tablet devices; PAR Cloud Services, which delivers software updates, reporting and analytics through a subscription model; and hardware solutions such as payment terminals, handheld devices and self-service kiosks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.