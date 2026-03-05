CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Short Interest Down 18.3% in February

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,437,077 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the January 29th total of 1,758,315 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 805,528 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 805,528 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Insider Transactions at CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund

In other CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund news, Director Peter Francis Finnerty purchased 46,500 shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.32 per share, with a total value of $200,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 46,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,880. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought 50,286 shares of company stock worth $216,861 in the last 90 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGR. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 12.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 25,114 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its position in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 68,525 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 3.7% during the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 93,407 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,945 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 9.1% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,193 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Stock Performance

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Announces Dividend

Shares of IGR traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.89. The company had a trading volume of 211,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,849. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $5.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.80.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th.

About CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Inc (NYSE: IGR) is a closed‐end management investment company that seeks to provide attractive levels of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in global real estate securities. Managed by CBRE Investment Management, the fund’s portfolio is composed of publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs), real estate operating companies and other real estate‐related equity securities across developed and emerging markets.

The fund employs a research‐driven, bottom‐up investment approach, leveraging CBRE’s global platform and market intelligence to identify opportunities in diverse property sectors, including office, retail, industrial, residential and hospitality.

Featured Stories

