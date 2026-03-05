Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.67 EPS

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.67, Briefing.com reports. Bilibili had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 2.60%.Bilibili’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share.

Here are the key takeaways from Bilibili’s conference call:

Bilibili achieved its first full year of GAAP profitability in 2025, reporting total revenue of RMB 30.3 billion (+13% YoY) and a GAAP net profit of RMB 1.2 billion, with Q4 gross margin at 37.0% and adjusted net profit nearly doubling to RMB 878 million.

in 2025, reporting total revenue of RMB 30.3 billion (+13% YoY) and a GAAP net profit of RMB 1.2 billion, with Q4 gross margin at 37.0% and adjusted net profit nearly doubling to RMB 878 million. Community engagement accelerated — Q4 DAU reached 113 million (+10% YoY) and MAU 366 million (+8%), average daily time spent rose to 107 minutes , MPUs jumped 21% to 36 million , and creator monetization strengthened (≈3 million creators earned income; average creator income +21%).

(+10% YoY) and MAU (+8%), average daily time spent rose to , MPUs jumped 21% to , and creator monetization strengthened (≈3 million creators earned income; average creator income +21%). Advertising outperformed expectations with Q4 ad revenue up 27% YoY to RMB 3.0 billion (full-year RMB 10.1 billion, +23%), driven by AI advertisers, improved ad efficiency (negative user feedback down >50%, cold-start success rates up ~300%), and rapid inventory expansion in search/PC/OTT (>60% growth).

to RMB 3.0 billion (full-year RMB 10.1 billion, +23%), driven by AI advertisers, improved ad efficiency (negative user feedback down >50%, cold-start success rates up ~300%), and rapid inventory expansion in search/PC/OTT (>60% growth). Management is embedding AI across the platform — improving content understanding and ad targeting, launching AIGC creator tools and translation features, and planning modest AI reinvestment in 2026 to boost creator productivity, discovery and global reach.

Games showed a mixed picture — Q4 game revenue declined 14% YoY to RMB 1.5 billion due to a high prior-year base, but full-year game revenue rose 14% to RMB 6.4 billion and breakout title Escape From Tarkov sold >3 million copies and is being expanded to consoles and mobile, with new IPs (Man Card, Lumi Master) in the pipeline.

Shares of NASDAQ:BILI traded down $1.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.00. 5,000,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,876,223. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.61. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.00 and a beta of 0.75. Bilibili has a 52-week low of $14.47 and a 52-week high of $36.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BILI. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Bilibili from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Bilibili from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bilibili from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bilibili currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.61.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Bilibili by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bilibili by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Bilibili in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Bilibili by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 9,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI) is a leading Chinese online entertainment platform renowned for its focus on animation, comics and games (ACG) content. The company operates a video-sharing website where users can view, upload and comment on a wide range of content, from full-length anime episodes to user-generated short videos. In addition to on-demand streaming, Bilibili offers live broadcasting services that connect creators with fans through real-time interaction features such as “bullet comments” that flow across the screen.

Beyond its core video community, Bilibili generates revenue through multiple value-added services.

