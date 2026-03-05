Aave (AAVE) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $420.26 Million

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 5th. Aave has a total market capitalization of $1.81 billion and $420.26 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aave token can now be purchased for $117.76 or 0.00161567 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Aave has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aave Token Profile

Aave was first traded on October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,373,631 tokens. The official message board for Aave is medium.com/aave. Aave’s official website is aave.com. The Reddit community for Aave is https://reddit.com/r/aave_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aave’s official Twitter account is @aave and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aave

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. Telegram, Discord, Instagram, BitcoinTalk, GitHub, Reddit, MediumWhitepaper”

