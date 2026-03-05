Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Trading Down 4.9% – Should You Sell?

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) fell 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$12.07 and last traded at C$12.12. 830,142 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 5,565,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.75.

CS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Capstone Copper from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce downgraded shares of Capstone Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Capstone Copper from C$16.50 to C$19.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capstone Copper has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.61.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.01, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The mining company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter. Capstone Copper had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of C$906.88 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Capstone Copper Corp. will post 0.8541833 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capstone Copper Corp is a company that mines, explores, and develops mineral properties in the Americas. Specifically, the group has operating mines in the US, Mexico, and Canada, and development projects in Chile and Canada. Capstone’s main focus is copper, but the company also produces zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, and gold.

