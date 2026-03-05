Sun Summit Minerals (CVE:SMN) Stock Price Up 12.9% – Here’s Why

Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (CVE:SMN – Get Free Report) was up 12.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 963,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,180,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Sun Summit Minerals Trading Up 6.3%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.15. The stock has a market cap of C$37.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Brian Lock sold 460,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.14, for a total value of C$64,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,409,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$197,302. This represents a 24.61% decrease in their position. 8.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sun Summit Minerals Company Profile

Sun Summit Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious metal properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and copper deposits. It has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Buck property covering an area of totaling approximately 52,000 hectares located in north-central British Columbia; and holds 100% interest in the JD project covering an area of totaling approximately 16,000 hectares located in the Toodoggone region, British Columbia.

