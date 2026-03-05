Short Interest in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY) Drops By 17.5%

VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 17,466 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the January 29th total of 21,181 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 13,984 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 13,984 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 262.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 24,283 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 83,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 17,491 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 331,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,492,000 after acquiring an additional 74,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC grew its holdings in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC now owns 70,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of IHY stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.84. 7,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,671. VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.23 and a 1 year high of $22.50. The firm has a market cap of $50.23 million, a PE ratio of 62.17 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.05.

VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0919 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd.

The VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (IHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of international corporate bonds rated below investment grade and denominated in developed-market currencies. IHY was launched on Apr 2, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

