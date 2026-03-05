39,610 Shares in Hasbro, Inc. $HAS Acquired by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 39,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,004,000.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at about $317,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Hasbro by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.
Hasbro News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Hasbro this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Monopoly FIFA tie‑in and World Cup release: Hasbro launched a Monopoly FIFA World Cup 2026 edition (Panini Prizm cards integration) and the company is highlighting the FIFA partnership as a revenue and marketing catalyst tied to a major global event. Hasbro Launches Monopoly FIFA World Cup 2026 Edition
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment and model upgrades: Several broker targets were raised this cycle and sell‑side coverage remains mostly constructive (consensus “Moderate Buy”); Zacks also raised medium‑/long‑term FY26–FY28 estimates in recent notes, supporting upside to earnings expectations. Hasbro Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy”
- Positive Sentiment: Dividend and recent fundamentals: Hasbro recently declared a quarterly dividend ($0.70) and its Feb earnings report showed an EPS beat and ~31% revenue growth — fundamentals investors cite as supportive for valuation. MarketBeat Hasbro Coverage
- Neutral Sentiment: Headquarters move and asset sale: Hasbro plans to relocate its HQ to Boston’s Seaport and sell the Rhode Island property. That should free cash and reduce real‑estate overhead, but also triggers one‑time costs and execution risk during the move. Hasbro Headquarters Shift And FIFA Deal Reframe Investor Story
- Neutral Sentiment: New product skew: Ongoing new SKUs (e.g., a Star Wars Black Series 2‑pack) keep product momentum and shelf presence, but these are incremental to the bigger FIFA/Monopoly opportunity. Star Wars: The Black Series Plo Koon & Clone Commander Wolffe 2‑pack
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: CEO Christian Cocks disclosed a large sale (~196k shares, ~39% reduction in his position) late Feb — a headline that can pressure sentiment even if sales are for diversification or liquidity. Christian Cocks Sells 196,411 Shares
- Negative Sentiment: Short‑term estimate cut and relative underperformance: Zacks lowered its Q1 estimate (small cut) and the stock has recently underperformed peers, prompting headlines questioning whether recent gains have run too far — factors that likely explain downward pressure today. Hasbro Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market
- Negative Sentiment: Market commentary: Opinion pieces asking if Hasbro has “run too far” amplify profit‑taking risk after a strong multi‑year run. Has Hasbro Run Too Far After Strong Gains?
Insider Activity at Hasbro
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HAS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hasbro from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Hasbro in a report on Monday, December 29th. Seaport Research Partners raised Hasbro to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hasbro from $103.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $97.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.08.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HAS
Hasbro Trading Down 0.5%
Shares of HAS opened at $97.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.38. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $106.98. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.33, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.30 and its 200-day moving average is $83.15.
Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.52. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 127.21% and a negative net margin of 6.86%.During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hasbro Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 18th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -119.15%.
About Hasbro
Hasbro, Inc is a global play and entertainment company, known for designing, manufacturing and marketing a diverse portfolio of toys, games and consumer products. Founded in 1923 as Hassenfeld Brothers and headquartered in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, the company has grown into one of the foremost names in the toy industry, with a presence in retail, digital and entertainment channels worldwide.
The company’s brand portfolio features iconic properties such as Monopoly, Play-Doh, Nerf, My Little Pony and Transformers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hasbro
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.