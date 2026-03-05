39,610 Shares in Hasbro, Inc. $HAS Acquired by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 39,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,004,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at about $317,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Hasbro by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Hasbro this week:

Insider Activity at Hasbro

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, insider Timothy J. Kilpin sold 7,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $800,619.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 36,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,384. This represents a 17.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Gina M. Goetter sold 12,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $1,285,904.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 68,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,058,144.66. The trade was a 15.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders have sold 413,342 shares of company stock valued at $42,241,679 in the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HAS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hasbro from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Hasbro in a report on Monday, December 29th. Seaport Research Partners raised Hasbro to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hasbro from $103.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $97.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.08.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HAS

Hasbro Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of HAS opened at $97.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.38. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $106.98. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.33, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.30 and its 200-day moving average is $83.15.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.52. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 127.21% and a negative net margin of 6.86%.During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 18th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -119.15%.

About Hasbro

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc is a global play and entertainment company, known for designing, manufacturing and marketing a diverse portfolio of toys, games and consumer products. Founded in 1923 as Hassenfeld Brothers and headquartered in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, the company has grown into one of the foremost names in the toy industry, with a presence in retail, digital and entertainment channels worldwide.

The company’s brand portfolio features iconic properties such as Monopoly, Play-Doh, Nerf, My Little Pony and Transformers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.