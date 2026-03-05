Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in American International Group, Inc. $AIG

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,831 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $3,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of American International Group by 21.3% during the third quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 84,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after buying an additional 14,923 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 4,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 10.7% during the third quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $396,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $652,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $78.33 on Thursday. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.25 and a 1-year high of $88.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.58.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.06. American International Group had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 11.56%.The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

Several research firms have commented on AIG. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Evercore decreased their target price on American International Group from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on American International Group from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on American International Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on American International Group from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.58.

American International Group, Inc (AIG) is a global insurance holding company that provides a broad range of property-casualty insurance, specialty insurance, and risk management solutions to institutional, commercial and individual customers. Through its operating subsidiaries, AIG underwrites commercial and personal lines products—ranging from general liability, property, and casualty coverages to specialty lines such as professional liability, surety, cyber and marine—along with related services designed to help clients manage and transfer risk.

The company also has a long history in life insurance, retirement solutions and asset management through businesses that have been restructured or separated over time.

