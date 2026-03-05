Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $410.98 Million Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,439,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 553,486 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $410,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 73.3% in the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 128.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $383,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 27,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,262,566. This represents a 8.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $740,502.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 48,181 shares in the company, valued at $7,805,322. The trade was a 8.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 359,063 shares of company stock worth $55,879,604. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $166.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.17 and a 52 week high of $189.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.66 and a 200-day moving average of $163.09.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 26.23%.The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, February 6th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (down from $202.00) on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $183.00 price target on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $193.00 target price on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.40.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) is a global operator of exchanges, clearing houses and data services that provides infrastructure for the trading, clearing, settlement and information needs of financial and commodity markets. Founded in 2000 by Jeffrey C. Sprecher as an electronic energy trading platform, the company has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to operate a broad portfolio of assets spanning listed equities, futures and options, fixed income, and over-the-counter derivatives.

