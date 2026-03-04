Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,032,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,326,007 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $306,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRT. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Vertiv by 1,560.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Key Vertiv News

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Insider Activity at Vertiv

Vertiv Trading Down 5.3%

In other news, Chairman David M. Cote sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.29, for a total transaction of $10,211,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 22,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,682,244.82. This represents a 64.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jan Van Dokkum sold 38,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.87, for a total value of $9,849,960.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,371,750. The trade was a 60.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders have sold 412,467 shares of company stock valued at $104,381,911 over the last quarter. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $244.18 on Wednesday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $264.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $198.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.63. The firm has a market cap of $93.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.61, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.02.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 13.03%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Vertiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.970-6.070 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VRT shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $200.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.28.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VRT

Vertiv Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.