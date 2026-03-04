Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Increases Dividend to $10.50 Per Share

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 10.50 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This is a 9.4% increase from Booking’s previous quarterly dividend of $9.60.

Booking has a payout ratio of 17.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Booking to earn $243.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $42.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.3%.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $4,153.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4,829.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $5,114.85. The company has a market cap of $131.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.21. Booking has a 12 month low of $3,765.45 and a 12 month high of $5,839.41.

Booking shares are going to split on the morning of Monday, April 6th. The 25-1 split was announced on Wednesday, February 18th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, April 2nd.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $48.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $47.96 by $0.84. Booking had a negative return on equity of 128.99% and a net margin of 20.08%.The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $41.55 EPS. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booking will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

(Get Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc is a global online travel company that operates a portfolio of consumer brands and technology platforms that facilitate the search for and booking of travel services. The company’s businesses focus on accommodations, transportation and related travel services through consumer-facing websites and apps as well as partner distribution channels. Booking Holdings was originally founded as Priceline in the late 1990s and adopted the Booking Holdings name in 2018; it is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Its core offerings include online reservations for hotels, vacation rentals and other lodging; flight and car rental search and booking; and ancillary services that support travel planning and on-property experiences.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.