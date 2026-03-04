Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 952,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,751 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $191,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,477,836,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at $442,871,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 134.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,338,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917,530 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,776,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,598,000 after purchasing an additional 845,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 491.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,005,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,525,000 after purchasing an additional 835,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $213.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $85.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.98. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 52 week low of $145.12 and a 52 week high of $243.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $222.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.81.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 20.40%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 20th were issued a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.99%.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Alexander E. C. Overstrom sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total value of $584,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 21,120 shares in the company, valued at $4,940,179.20. This trade represents a 10.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.88, for a total transaction of $11,544,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 554,274 shares in the company, valued at $127,970,781.12. This represents a 8.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,186 shares of company stock valued at $14,840,973. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. Barclays upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $268.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $228.50 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.44.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, offering a broad range of banking, lending, investment and wealth management services. PNC operates a national banking franchise with a significant retail branch network and dedicated capabilities for commercial, institutional and government clients. Its services are designed to serve individuals, small businesses, corporations and public sector entities across the United States.

PNC’s core business activities include consumer and business banking, residential mortgage lending, corporate and institutional banking, asset management and wealth advisory services.

Featured Articles

