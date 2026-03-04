Tillman Hartley LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Tillman Hartley LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 27.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,618 shares during the period. Tillman Hartley LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 34,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the period. eCIO Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. eCIO Inc. now owns 13,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 43.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 631,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,928,000 after purchasing an additional 191,599 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 52.8% in the third quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 292,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,746,000 after purchasing an additional 101,099 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.1%

BND stock opened at $74.56 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $71.41 and a 12 month high of $75.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.38 and its 200 day moving average is $74.35.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2278 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.