iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF $IWY Stock Holdings Lifted by Symphony Financial Services Inc.

Symphony Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF makes up 3.3% of Symphony Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Symphony Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $6,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 231.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,327,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,196,000 after purchasing an additional 926,618 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $79,526,000. First Citizens Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $75,446,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,592,000. Finally, CW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 142.2% in the 2nd quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 120,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,611,000 after acquiring an additional 70,519 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWY opened at $261.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $180.65 and a fifty-two week high of $288.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $270.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.97.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Growth Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Growth Index.

