Tetra Technologies, Inc. $TTI Shares Acquired by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Tetra Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) by 42.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,798,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Tetra Technologies were worth $10,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Tetra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Tetra Technologies by 647.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 12,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Tetra Technologies during the second quarter worth $44,000. American Trust acquired a new position in Tetra Technologies in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Tetra Technologies by 235.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 10,204 shares during the period. 70.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Tetra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Clear Str lowered Tetra Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Tetra Technologies in a report on Friday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Tetra Technologies from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on Tetra Technologies from $8.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.25.

Tetra Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TTI stock opened at $8.48 on Wednesday. Tetra Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 424.00 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.06.

Tetra Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Tetra Technologies had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $146.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.98 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tetra Technologies, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Tetra Technologies Profile

Tetra Technologies, Inc (NYSE: TTI) is a provider of specialized products and services to the upstream oil and gas industry. The company operates through two primary segments: Oilfield Services, which offers hydraulic fracturing and wellsite fluid systems, and Chemical Solutions, which manufactures and delivers a broad range of drilling, completion and production chemicals. Tetra’s integrated service model spans the design, blending and on-site delivery of fluids, as well as pumping equipment and related wellsite operations.

Within the Oilfield Services segment, Tetra supplies pressure pumping fleets and associated equipment to support onshore hydraulic fracturing and well placement activities.

