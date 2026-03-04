Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NRK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on April 1st

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.069 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE NRK traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,500. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $10.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.08.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NRK) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal and New York State personal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities issued by or on behalf of public authorities and municipalities located in New York. Its portfolio is broadly diversified across metropolitan areas, local school districts, transportation authorities and other state and local entities.

Managed by Nuveen Asset Management LLC, a subsidiary of TIAA that specializes in municipal bond investing, NRK employs a disciplined, quality-focused approach to security selection.

