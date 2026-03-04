Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) Short Interest Down 13.7% in February

Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 5,691,867 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the January 29th total of 6,593,107 shares. Approximately 8.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,666,239 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,666,239 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 8.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Valaris Trading Up 4.4%

Shares of VAL traded up $4.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.66. The company had a trading volume of 423,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,910. Valaris has a 1-year low of $27.15 and a 1-year high of $102.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Get Valaris alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Pareto Securities cut Valaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Valaris from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Valaris in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research lowered shares of Valaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Valaris from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Valaris by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 36,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valaris by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 147,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Valaris by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Valaris by 3.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Valaris by 13,400.0% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valaris

(Get Free Report)

Valaris PLC is a leading provider of offshore drilling services to the global energy industry. The company operates a diverse fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, including drillships, semisubmersibles and jackup rigs, designed to support exploration and production activities in deepwater, ultra-deepwater and harsh‐environment settings. Valaris serves a wide range of international oil and gas customers, offering turnkey drilling solutions, project management and advanced technology integration to enhance operational efficiency and safety.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Valaris maintains a significant presence in key offshore basins around the world.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.