Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) Short Interest Down 13.7% in February

Valaris Limited (NYSE:VALGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 5,691,867 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the January 29th total of 6,593,107 shares. Approximately 8.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,666,239 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,666,239 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 8.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Valaris Trading Up 4.4%

Shares of VAL traded up $4.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.66. The company had a trading volume of 423,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,910. Valaris has a 1-year low of $27.15 and a 1-year high of $102.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Pareto Securities cut Valaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Valaris from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Valaris in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research lowered shares of Valaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Valaris from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VAL

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Valaris by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 36,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valaris by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 147,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Valaris by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Valaris by 3.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Valaris by 13,400.0% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valaris

Valaris PLC is a leading provider of offshore drilling services to the global energy industry. The company operates a diverse fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, including drillships, semisubmersibles and jackup rigs, designed to support exploration and production activities in deepwater, ultra-deepwater and harsh‐environment settings. Valaris serves a wide range of international oil and gas customers, offering turnkey drilling solutions, project management and advanced technology integration to enhance operational efficiency and safety.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Valaris maintains a significant presence in key offshore basins around the world.

See Also

