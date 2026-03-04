Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (JLS) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 13th

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1535 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JLS remained flat at $18.37 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,487. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $19.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.62.

Get Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 22.8% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 197,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 36,688 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 67,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 34,716 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc. increased its position in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 224.8% during the 4th quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 41,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 28,863 shares during the period. Closed End Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $379,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 19,815 shares during the period.

About Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE: JLS) is a closed-end management investment company that primarily invests in U.S. residential mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks to generate current income with the potential for capital appreciation by allocating assets across a diversified portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, adjustable-rate mortgage securities and mortgage servicing rights. To enhance returns, the fund may employ leverage through repurchase agreements, preferred shares or other financing arrangements.

Since its inception in July 2006, Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has focused on navigating various interest-rate and credit-cycle environments through active duration management and credit analysis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.