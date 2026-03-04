Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida $SBCF

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) by 64.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,405 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida were worth $3,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 69.7% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new stake in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 24.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. 81.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida

In related news, Director Maryann Goebel sold 3,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total value of $117,032.37. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $205,380. The trade was a 36.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph B. Shearouse III acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.19 per share, with a total value of $132,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,178,245. The trade was a 12.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders sold 21,752 shares of company stock valued at $726,126 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida Price Performance

Shares of SBCF opened at $31.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $35.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.71.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $204.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.25 million. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 15.47%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.90.

About Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as a bank holding company through its principal subsidiary, Seacoast National Bank. Headquartered in Stuart, Florida, Seacoast National Bank provides a full range of commercial and retail banking services across the coastal region of Florida. Its network of branches serves customers from Martin County through Miami-Dade County, offering deposit accounts, lending solutions, cash management and payment services to individuals, small businesses and middle-market companies.

In addition to traditional banking, Seacoast offers specialized mortgage lending and wealth management services.

